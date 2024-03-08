Is this the worst-case scenario for Las Vegas Raiders in the 2024 NFL Draft?
If the Las Vegas Raiders not getting a franchise quarterback the worst-case scenario in this year's NFL Draft?
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders turned the page on the quarterback position last offseason, moving on from veteran Derek Carr. In his place, Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler thought it would be best to roll with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer at the position, a decision that backfired and eventually led to their firing.
One good thing that came out of the 2023 NFL season at the position was the play of Aidan O'Connell, who at worst looks like a strong QB2 at the NFL level for years to come. O'Connell also proved he could beat all three AFC West teams, and will have a chance to fight for the starting job once again this offseason.
But is O'Connell the long-term plan for the Raiders at the position group?
According to Pro Football Focus, the worst-case scenario for the Raiders in the 2024 NFL Draft would be not landing a potential franchise quarterback. However, that is easier said than done, especially with the way the first-round is shaping out heading into April.
Can the Raiders really get a franchise QB in the 2024 NFL Draft?
The problem with the Raiders adding a potential franchise quarterback this April is where they currently stand in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Sitting at No. 13 overall, the Raiders have multiple teams ahead of them that need help at the quarterback position, including Chicago, Washington, New England, New York Giants, Atlanta, Minnesota, and Denver.
That is a lot of NFL teams the Raiders would have to leapfrog in order to land one of the three key quarterbacks in this year's draft class. The consensus is Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye being the first three quarterbacks off the board before a strong group of tier-2 signal-callers.
Guys like Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., and J.J. McCarthy have also popped up on some mocks as first-round picks, but it remains to be seen how many quarterbacks will go on Day 1. If the Raiders like one of those three quarterbacks, they will have a stronger chance to select them, but getting the top-3 could prove to be too tough a task for Tom Telesco this offseason.