Raiders WR Davante Adams named Top-5 Most Marketable Player in the NFL
The Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams is all the rage in headlines as of recently. With what started as an indepth look into what makes him the player he is today, quickly turned into tabloid headlines about him not wanting to be in Vegas and wishing he had an exit stratagy.
As we know, all of that is just click bate to stir up what was said about his current frustrations. Adams stated he is and will be committed to taking this team to the next level.
What many people might not know is that his ability to get to work off the field is just as top tier as his ability on. In fact, so much so that he has landed himself on The Online Betting Guide's Top-5 Most Marketable NFL Players list. You can find the link to the full list at the end of this article.
What exactly goes into figuring out how marketable a player is though? There has to be some type of metric they're graded by, no? Glad you asked. The OLBG provides an in depth breakdown of just exactly what they look for when it comes to player marketability.