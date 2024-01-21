Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers more than proved his worth in Year 1
The Las Vegas Raiders added Jakobi Meyers in free agency in 2023, and he more than proved his worth in Year 1.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders pulled off a monster trade for Davante Adams during the 2022 offseason, reuniting him with his college quarterback, Derek Carr. That move ended up costing the Raiders a fortune in terms of draft capital, but after two seasons with the Silver and Black, you have to feel the Raiders won that trade.
The following offseason, changes once again were made to the wide receiver room, as Jakobi Meyers was added in free agency, and Tre Tucker was selected with the No. 100 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. While Tucker showed flashes during his rookie campaign, he was not used in a big role in Year 1, but all signs point to him being involved more in the offense in 2024.
Meyers, on the other hand, more than proved his worth with the Raiders in 2023, becoming one of the best No. 2 wideouts in the league. Time and time again he made big-time catches for the Silver and Black, and going into his second season in Las Vegas, he could be in for his best season yet.
Jakobi Meyers proved to be a steal for the Raiders
Las Vegas inked Meyers to a three-year deal in March of 2023, and the expectation was that he would be a solid complement to Adams on the outside. With the Raiders moving on from Carr, there were major question marks at quarterback this past season, but it seemed no matter who was under center, Meyers was more than productive.
Meyers appeared in all but one game for the Las Vegas during the 2023 NFL season, finishing with over 800 yards receiving and a career-best eight touchdowns. He also proved to be one of the more clutch players on the team, seemingly picking up huge third downs and touchdowns when the Raiders needed it the most.
Teams are always going to make Adams their No. 1 priority in the passing game, but Meyers made teams pay when too much attention was focused on him. He also ran for two touchdowns, and even passed for one, showing the kind of versatility that could make his run in Las Vegas a special one.
Meyers is only 27-years old, and has now put together three straight seasons where he has gone over the 800 yard mark. Next year, I could see him possibly inching towards a career-high in receptions in a single season, eclipsing the 83 catches he had back in 2021, and hopefully helping lead the Raiders to the playoffs.