Raiders' Zamir White details offseason regimen that led to body transformation
By Austin Boyd
Zamir White finally controls his fate as he's currently the Las Vegas Raiders' starting running back in training camp. Once it became clear that Josh Jacobs was leaving the team, White was the obvious next man up.
He's taken the promotion very seriously and has worked hard this offseason. Many fans have noted how strong he's looked and he revealed that he's gained six pounds of muscle. How did he do it? According to White, he had a very simple offseason.
“I wake up, go for a jog, feed the horses, lift weights, ride about five horses, eat, rest, feed the horses again, run and do my fieldwork and then feed the horses again,” White said in a press conference last week.
In the offseason, White lives on a farm in North Carolina where he has several horses he can ride. Unlike a lot of players, he doesn't seem too interested in being a celebrity or partying. He just wants to pump iron and hang out with his horses.
“My offseason was gym, running and horses,” White said. “That’s all I did.”
That has to be music to the Raiders' ears. White is a young player but he's clearly very mature. The team is losing one of the best running backs in the NFL but has to feel good about what White can do.
He clearly works hard and played well in relief of Jacobs last season. If he can stay healthy, there's a chance he'll be a breakout star in 2024. Now, something important to watch will be if the added muscle will lead to reduced speed.
White's never been considered a burner but he was quick enough to make some big plays last season. It's great if he can be a bruiser in the red zone or on short yardage but occasionally he'll need to make a big play and show some speed.