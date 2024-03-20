Raiders Zamir White looks primed for a breakout 2024 season
The Las Vegas Raiders moved on from Josh Jacobs this offseason, but his backup looks ready to assume RB1 status this season.
By Brad Weiss
The biggest move of the 2024 offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders on offense came at the running back position. Failing to get a new deal done with Josh Jacobs, the veteran running back signed with the Green Bay Packers, opening up a prime role on the offense at a very important position group.
While the Las Vegas Raiders did sign Alexander Mattison in free agency, all eyes are on Zamir White this upcoming summer. The third-year running back was very productive when replacing an injured Jacobs down the stretch last season, and the hope is that he can take the ball and run with it in 2024 and beyond.
Based on what he is curling, White is going to be one tough running back to bring down next season.
Raiders should move White to RB1 no matter who joins the position group
As it stands, the Raiders have three capable running backs on the roster right now, including White, Mattison, and Ameer Abdullah. All three men have a different skill set when it comes to running the ball, and Abdullah is a solid pass-catcher coming out of the backfield.
For the Raiders, replacing the production of Jacobs won't be easy, but the pressure will not fall on one player to do so alone. White will be the feature back, rightfully so after what we saw last season, while Mattison and Abdullah can also do some nice things with the football inside Luke Getsy's offense this season.
Las Vegas still has to make a decision as to what to do at quarterback, and they are still looking to fill two key roles along the offensive line. Still, this is a group that has the talent at running back, wide receiver, and tight end to be quite explosive next season, and the rise of White will certainly go a long way in whether or not they are successful or not in 2024.