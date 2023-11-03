4 reasonable expectations for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 Week 9
The Las Vegas Raiders get a much-needed break from traveling this week as the Giants travel all the way across the country to play in Las Vegas.
By Daniel Davis
Josh Jacobs gets 75 yards and a touchdown
I remember at the beginning of the season I offered up some historical things that Jacobs could do for the Raiders organization and that has dwindled every week. Yet, here we are offering 75 yards and a touchdown as a "reasonable" expectation for the Raiders offense.
Jacobs has been nearly invisible in this offense for the year, even getting negative yards in one game this season. If one could file charges against Josh Jacobs, they should be for incompetence and stupidity. Jacobs has been underutilized this entire season and it almost seemed like McDaniels wanted to be fired the way he was coaching this team.
Defense forces two turnovers
If there ever was a get-right game for this defense, it's this week. The Giants offense is one of the worst in the league and can be easily shut down. Saquon Barkley is the only weapon the Raiders need to worry about and the offensive line is atrocious. If the Raiders defense can get to the quarterback, they can get some turnovers. If they do, the Raiders have a chance to win this game.