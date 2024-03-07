Ranking AFC West head coaches before 2024 free agency
It's maybe the most stacked division in football.
It's hard to argue that there's a tougher division than the AFC West. For starters, the division features the first back-to-back Super Bowl Champs in over two decades, and the Chiefs' dynasty doesn't look like it's ending anytime soon. Besides the future first ballot Hall of Fame quarterback and tight end in Kansas City, the division features a potential All-Pro Chargers quarterback in Justin Herbert, the most recent NCAA National Champion coach, and two teams in enviable locations with a ton of money to spend.
What makes it even more insane is that there may be more coaching talent in the division than player talent. The division features multiple Super Bowl titles, even more Super Bowl appearances, and a National Championship – the most inexperienced coach in the division is a former Pro Bowler who won the team over and was hired full time after a wildly successful interim run last season (that included beating the eventual Super Bowl champs in convincing fashion). Given that the Raiders, Chargers, and Broncos eventually get their rosters right, the AFC West figures to be a doozy of a division for the next half decade or longer. But heading into the 2024 season, here's how the coaches stack up.