Ranking AFC West head coaches before 2024 free agency
It's maybe the most stacked division in football.
1. Chiefs' Andy Reid
It's impossible to argue against it. Reid went from "lovable and talented coach who can't seem to get over the hump" to "one of the greatest ever" in a span of, like, four years; winning three out of four Super Bowls in that time will do that. In his 25 year career, he's won 64% of his games – in Kansas City alone, he's won over 70% (!!). A lot of that success will be credited to Patrick Mahomes, and rightfully so, but Reid deserves plenty of praise for how he developed Mahomes – QB success is so dependent on situation, and the list of first-round talents that failed to live up to expectations is miles longer than the ones that succeeded. Players love playing for him, he's friendly and accessible to fans and media, and his influence will be felt long after he hangs it up for good. He's not only the AFC West's best coach, but realistically, the NFL's.
2. Chargers' Jim Harbaugh
He's also the AFC West's weirdest coach. But for all the head-scratching soundbites and meme-worthy sideline screenshots, Harbaugh's success can't be argued with: he's won everywhere he's gone, at every level. His success at Michigan is well-documented, but his time with the San Francisco 49ers was (almost) as good – in the four years he was their head coach, they won double-digit games three times, went to 3 NFC Championships, and made one Super Bowl appearance. He knows how to coach quarterbacks, which bodes well for Justin Herbert and the rest of a Chargers team that has been long on talent and short on wins for the majority of Herbert's time in LA. If the Chargers' front office can tolerate working with him long enough, the wins will come.