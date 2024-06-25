Ranking AFC West position groups: Running back
By Jason Willis
4. Los Angeles Chargers
Expected starter: J.K. Dobbins
When Los Angeles decided to hire Jim Harbaugh away from the University of Michigan they did so with the understanding that he would be bringing his patented ground-and-pound offense led by offensive coordinator Greg Roman.
Most recently the offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens' electric running game that helped quarterback Lamar Jackson to an MVP season, he has brought some old friends over to the West Coast with him in J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.
Dobbins at one point was one of the most exciting young backs in the entire league. Unfortunately, multiple injuries to his knee and Achilles have sapped him of much of his explosiveness. Still, he is a worthwhile dart throw at the position when considering his knowledge of Roman’s offense.
Edwards, who has stuck around in the NFL for seven seasons now as an undrafted free agent, has been a model of consistency in his career. While last season was his best with 810 rushing yards and a whopping thirteen touchdowns, he has never been a real game changer and is 29 years old at a position where youth is paramount.