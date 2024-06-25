Ranking AFC West position groups: Running back
By Jason Willis
3. Denver Broncos
Expected Starter: Javonte Williams
Similar to the Chargers J.K. Dobbins, Javonte Williams came into the league full of potential as a second-round pick out of North Carolina but could not fully break out just yet. This is mostly due to a brutal knee injury he suffered in 2022 against the Raiders that cost him his season after just four games.
Still, when healthy Williams has all the makings of a lead ball carrier in Sean Payton’s offense with his bruising style. Behind him, Samaje Perine was added as a free agent last off-season but didn’t amount to much with just over 200 rushing yards and a touchdown despite playing in all seventeen games.
The most interesting part of the Broncos’ backfield is former Notre Dame running back Audric Estime whom Denver selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. A big back who excelled due to impressive contact balance and great vision, he could take over as the team's lead back before the end of the season.
If head coach Sean Payton’s past is any indication this backfield will feature all three backs as situations see fit which may be the correct way to get the most out of them.