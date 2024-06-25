Ranking AFC West position groups: Running back
By Jason Willis
2. Las Vegas Raiders
Expected Starter: Zamir White
For the last five seasons, the Raiders backfield has been led by Josh Jacobs. A franchise legend who is third in team history in rushing yards and was an All-Pro in 2022 is replaced by third-year pro Zamir White who started four games last season in Las Vegas.
While averaging 4.3 yards per carry last season, White established himself as a true bell-cow back who had many of the traits to be a quality starter in the NFL despite not getting many opportunities behind Jacobs. His 145 yards against the Chiefs on Christmas Day were crucial to an offense that couldn’t do anything through the air.
Behind him, Alexander Mattison was added in the off-season. After four years as Dalvin Cook’s backup in Minnesota, he was expected to take over as the starter last season but struggled mightily as the team eventually went to more of a committee approach. He has always performed well as a backup, however.
In the draft, Las Vegas drafted Dylan Laube out of the University of New Hampshire. Expected to be a factor on passing downs early on, he has already received some work with the first team in practice and seems poised to be a factor this season.