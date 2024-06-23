Ranking the best Raiders receiving seasons of the 21st Century
By Levi Dombro
The Raiders have seen some dark days when it comes to their receiving corps. Between 2006 and 2014, they did not have a single player record a 1,000-yard season, and they barely had players eclipsing 800. However, both at the turn of the century and in recent years the Raiders have been fortunate to have game-changing pass catchers, and I will attempt to rank the top 10 individual seasons by these players.
#10 Davante Adams (2023)
103 catches/1,144 yards/8 touchdowns
Davante Adams weathered the storm of inconsistent quarterback play during the 2023 season and still managed to put up these impressive numbers even though three different quarterbacks started a game for the Silver and Black. The idea was that Jimmy Garoppolo would be the starter, but instead, Adams spent more than half of the season playing with rookie fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell who he shared close to zero preseason snaps with.
The team also added Jakobi Meyers in free agency and drafted two young pass catchers in Michael Mayer and Tre Tucker in the second and third rounds to compete for targets after the departure of Darren Waller and Mack Hollins.
Adams’ best games of this season were his 13 catch, 172 yard and 2 touchdown performance against the Steelers in Week 3 on Sunday Night Football, and a 13 catch, 126 yard and 2 touchdown performance against the Colts in Week 17. He also had three 100+ yard games and two multi-touchdown games.