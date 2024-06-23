Ranking the best Raiders receiving seasons of the 21st Century
By Levi Dombro
#1 Davante Adams (2022)
103 catches/1,516 yards/14 touchdowns (1st Team All Pro/Pro Bowl)
This season was an absolute masterclass by Davante Adams. He rejoined his college quarterback, Derek Carr, and produced the fifth-most catches, second-most touchdowns, and most receiving yards for a Raider in a single season. Simply put, this is the best receiving season for the Raiders in the 21st century. He started his tenure with a 10-catch, 141-yard, and one touchdown performance in Week 1 and went on to collect eight 100+ yard games and five multi-touchdown games.
During a five-week stretch in the middle of the season, Adams was averaging 8.2 catches for 132.8 yards and 1.4 touchdowns per game. One of the games during that stretch was a seven-catch, 141-yard, and two-touchdown performance against the Broncos in Week 11 in which he caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime as well.
Statistically or otherwise, it is hard to dispute that there is a better single season in franchise history. Adams was worth the draft capital the Raiders gave up for him, and then some.