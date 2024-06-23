Just Blog Baby
FanSided

Ranking the best Raiders receiving seasons of the 21st Century

Which players put together the most impressive seasons since the year 2000?

By Levi Dombro

Dallas Cowboys v Oakland Raiders
Dallas Cowboys v Oakland Raiders / Lachlan Cunningham/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
10 of 10
Next

#1 Davante Adams (2022)

103 catches/1,516 yards/14 touchdowns (1st Team All Pro/Pro Bowl)

This season was an absolute masterclass by Davante Adams. He rejoined his college quarterback, Derek Carr, and produced the fifth-most catches, second-most touchdowns, and most receiving yards for a Raider in a single season. Simply put, this is the best receiving season for the Raiders in the 21st century. He started his tenure with a 10-catch, 141-yard, and one touchdown performance in Week 1 and went on to collect eight 100+ yard games and five multi-touchdown games.

During a five-week stretch in the middle of the season, Adams was averaging 8.2 catches for 132.8 yards and 1.4 touchdowns per game. One of the games during that stretch was a seven-catch, 141-yard, and two-touchdown performance against the Broncos in Week 11 in which he caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime as well.  

Statistically or otherwise, it is hard to dispute that there is a better single season in franchise history. Adams was worth the draft capital the Raiders gave up for him, and then some. 

manual

Home/Las Vegas Raiders News