Ranking the best Raiders receiving seasons of the 21st Century
By Levi Dombro
#9 Hunter Renfrow (2021)
103 catches/1,038 yards/9 touchdowns (Pro Bowl)
Although this may not be one of the very top-tier individual receiver seasons of the century, it may be my favorite. Every Raider fan remembers the trauma of the 2021 season and all that the team went through.
After the Henry Ruggs incident and through Darren Waller’s inconsistent availability, somebody had to step up if this team was going to be successful. Guys like Zay Jones and Bryan Edwards were not built for a role such as this, but Hunter Renfrow was. He stepped up to the plate like no Raider I have ever seen before and squeaked out a 1,000-yard season, leading the Silver and Black back to the playoffs for the first time in five seasons.
Along the way, Renfrow recorded three 100+ yard games and had four touchdowns in the season’s final three weeks, including two in the most memorable game of recent Raiders history: the Week 18 win over the Chargers with a playoff spot on the line. Though he never had another comparable season to this, Renfrow’s efforts as both a player and a leader in 2021 immortalize him as a Raider.