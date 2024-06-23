Just Blog Baby
FanSided

Ranking the best Raiders receiving seasons of the 21st Century

Which players put together the most impressive seasons since the year 2000?

By Levi Dombro

Dallas Cowboys v Oakland Raiders
Dallas Cowboys v Oakland Raiders / Lachlan Cunningham/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
4 of 10
Next

#7 Michael Crabtree (2016)

89 catches/1,003 yards/8 touchdowns

Speaking of Michael Crabtree, his 2016 campaign makes the list as well. He and Cooper were quite a formidable duo, and while Cooper led the team in receiving yards, Crabtree led in receiving touchdowns. Crab always seemed to be the one making plays in big-time moments, so his season gets a slight upper hand in this ranking. 

Crabtree had three games of over 100 receiving yards and had a multi-touchdown game. Crabtree’s biggest game was easily his seven-catch, 88-yard and three touchdown performance against the Ravens in Week 4 where he single-handedly won us the game. He also caught the game-winning two-point conversion in New Orleans during Week 1 with no time remaining on the clock. The 2016 season was iconic in so many ways, and Michael Crabtree is a large part of why that is. 

Home/Las Vegas Raiders News