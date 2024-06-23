Ranking the best Raiders receiving seasons of the 21st Century
By Levi Dombro
#7 Michael Crabtree (2016)
89 catches/1,003 yards/8 touchdowns
Speaking of Michael Crabtree, his 2016 campaign makes the list as well. He and Cooper were quite a formidable duo, and while Cooper led the team in receiving yards, Crabtree led in receiving touchdowns. Crab always seemed to be the one making plays in big-time moments, so his season gets a slight upper hand in this ranking.
Crabtree had three games of over 100 receiving yards and had a multi-touchdown game. Crabtree’s biggest game was easily his seven-catch, 88-yard and three touchdown performance against the Ravens in Week 4 where he single-handedly won us the game. He also caught the game-winning two-point conversion in New Orleans during Week 1 with no time remaining on the clock. The 2016 season was iconic in so many ways, and Michael Crabtree is a large part of why that is.