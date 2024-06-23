Ranking the best Raiders receiving seasons of the 21st Century
By Levi Dombro
#6 Jerry Rice (2001)
83 catches/1,139 yards/9 touchdowns
Jerry Rice’s best seasons were not when he wore the Silver and Black, but he still has some of the best individual receiving seasons for the Raiders in this century. During his first season in Oakland, Rice was a major factor in the team’s success and helped lead them to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
There was only so much ball to be thrown around by Rich Gannon, so although he and Tim Brown were an aging yet star-studded duo, neither’s statistics put them among the top 10 in the league in terms of yards, but both were tied for fifth in terms of touchdowns.
Rice recorded two games of 100+ receiving yards and had two multi-touchdown games. His best game was Week 10 against the Chargers where he garnered earned catches for 131 yards and three touchdowns. Vintage Jerry Rice. He also caught nine balls for 183 yards and a touchdown in the playoff win over the Jets.