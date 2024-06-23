Ranking the best Raiders receiving seasons of the 21st Century
Which players put together the most impressive seasons since the year 2000?
By Levi Dombro
6 of 10
#5 Tim Brown (2000)
76 catches/1,128 yards/11 touchdowns
There’s a reason that “Touchdown” Timmy Brown is a Hall of Famer. Even though the majority of his career took place before the turn of the century, he was able to put together two of the best and most valuable receiver seasons for the Raiders in recent memory. Most importantly, he helped the 2000 Raiders to the third-best offense in the NFL en route to an appearance in the AFC Conference Championship game.
Brown had two games of 100+ receiving yards and another with 99, and on three occasions he scored multiple touchdowns. He also collected seven catches for 75 yards during the playoff run.