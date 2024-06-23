Ranking the best Raiders receiving seasons of the 21st Century
By Levi Dombro
#4 Tim Brown (2001)
91 catches/1,165 yards/9 touchdowns (Pro Bowl)
If you thought his campaign in 2000 was impressive, what Tim Brown did a year later is even more spectacular. His numbers were roughly the same in terms of yardage, although he caught more balls and scored fewer touchdowns in 2001. Tim Brown was the leading receiver for a Raiders team in 2001 that was the fourth-best offense in the league and who made it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs after winning their Wild Card game.
Brown had a third of the team’s receiving touchdowns and nearly a third of the receiving yards as well. Along the way, he recorded four games of over 100 receiving yards and had three games where he recorded multiple touchdowns. He also became the oldest player in NFL history to return a punt for a touchdown during this season, but that did not even factor in here. Tim Brown also caught a touchdown in the Raiders’ playoff win against the Jets.