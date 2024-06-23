Ranking the best Raiders receiving seasons of the 21st Century
By Levi Dombro
#3 Jerry Rice (2002)
92 catches/1,211 yards/7 touchdowns (Pro Bowl)
Jerry Rice put on a spectacle in the 2002 season, helping Rich Gannon win the MVP and leading the Raiders to the Super Bowl. Rice was a huge reason why the team had the second best offense in the league, and among all of the receiving weapons this team had, he rose to the top. It is hard to argue that the leading receiver on the team who went to the Super Bowl should be any lower than this, but his numbers also speak for themselves.
He compiled five triple-digit receiving yard games in the regular season and added a multi-touchdown game, but perhaps more impressive was his success in the playoffs. He scored a touchdown in two of the three playoff games, including one in the Super Bowl. Over the three games, he had 14 catches for 203 yards as well, 77 of which came in the biggest game of the year.