Ranking the best Raiders receiving seasons of the 21st Century
By Levi Dombro
#2 Darren Waller (2020)
107 catches/1,196 yards/9 touchdowns (Pro Bowl)
When you set the franchise record for catches in a single season, you deserve to be this high on the list. I know the team only finished 8-8, but Waller was the main catalyst on the league’s 10th-best scoring offense in 2020, and teams were keying on him because the Raiders did not have any other legitimate threats around him. Players like Nelson Agholor and Hunter Renfrow greatly benefitted from all the attention that Waller got from opposing defenses, and it benefitted the entire offense.
Waller had five 100+ yard games and a multi-touchdown performance. His best game was his Week 13 masterpiece against the Jets in which he caught 13 balls for 200 yards and two touchdowns. During the final five weeks of the season, Waller averaged 8.6 catches for 130.8 yards and 0.8 touchdowns per game, which is sheer dominance. Sadly, he was never really able to continue this momentum, but this season is immortalized in Raider history.