Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL
By Jason Willis
32. Bo Nix (Denver Broncos)
One of many rookie quarterbacks expected to be their team’s week one starter, Bo Nix was selected twelfth overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft after a prolific college career that saw him spend time at Auburn and Oregon respectively.
While head coach Sean Payton has been singing his praises, even comparing him to Patrick Mahomes, it was no mistake that Nix was the sixth quarterback selected in April’s draft. His physical skillset is just average and he found substantially more success when his offense took responsibilities away from him and made him a “checkdown or touchdown” style of passer.
Simply his ceiling as an NFL starter is low and at 24 years old following five seasons as a collegiate starter, his development is likely already finished, leaving him as a guy you would much rather have as a quality backup, but will always want to replace if he is the starter.
Despite this, the Denver Broncos don’t have many options behind him. The Jarrett Stidham experiment has been tried unsuccessfully many times, and Zach Wilson has looked like a lost cause for most of his career. With Nix already old for a rookie, it makes sense to let him play.