Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL
By Jason Willis
23. Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers)
To say the former number one overall pick and Heisman winner at Alabama had a poor rookie season would be a bit of an understatement as he posted an 11:10 TD:INT ratio and the Carolina Panthers faltered to a 2-14 record in his starts and head coach Frank Reich was fired mid-season.
Fortunately, it seems that Carolina hasn’t given up on Young just yet. This off-season they brought in former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales to be their head coach after a season of working with Baker Mayfield and getting Tampa Bay to the playoffs. With both Mayfield and Young having similar height issues, Canales' experience will be invaluable.
On the field, the Panthers added Diontae Johnson through trade and drafted all of Xavier Leggette, Ja’Tavion Sanders, and Jonathon Brooks to bolster an anemic offense. Of course, Young still needs to take that next step in his progression but the team undeniably has a better nucleus of talent around him in 2024.
However, if this season brings more of the same from Young, look for the team to perhaps get back into the quarterback market with a new coaching staff that isn’t tied to him.