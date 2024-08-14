Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL
By Jason Willis
22. Derek Carr (New Orleans Saints)
After nearly a decade as the quarterback for the Raiders in both Las Vegas and Oakland, Derek Carr signed with the New Orleans Saints in the off-season to become the starter in an offense that had plenty of talent in a division that appeared winnable immediately.
Instead, Carr had yet another one of his average seasons with 3,878 passing yards to go along with 25 touchdowns as New Orleans finished with a 9-8 record and missed the playoffs. In addition, it was a tumultuous season as many of Carr’s offensive teammates appeared to be tired of him and weren’t interested in hiding it.
Another guy who just is what he is at this point, Carr possesses plenty of talent to be a top quarterback in the NFL but is routinely timid in all facets. Routinely passing up big chunks for checkdowns and easier throws, throwing the ball away rather than extending plays and outright refusing to make plays with his legs have all become hallmarks of his game.
With the Saints locked into Carr as their starter until 2027, they simply have to hope they can get him to turn a corner and use the weapons they have given him in Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara. More likely, however, he will remain the definition of a below-average passer.