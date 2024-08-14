Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL
By Jason Willis
21. Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
There is a real argument to be made that Baker Mayfield was the biggest surprise of the 2023 NFL season. Completely written off after some poor seasons with the Browns, Panthers, and Rams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seemingly started him because they had no other choice.
Instead, things went pretty well as he threw for 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns as the “Bucs” squeaked into the playoffs with a 9-8 record. This performance earned Mayfield a new three-year extension from Tampa Bay.
While he was once the number one overall selection in the NFL Draft, Mayfield is no longer considered a player who is going to truly elevate an offense. Instead, he plays within his strengths and makes use of the talent around him in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Rachaad White.
Can Mayfield repeat his performance after receiving a new contract? Well, he’ll be doing so without offensive coordinator Dave Canales who left for the Panthers head coaching job. In a division that remains winnable for Tampa Bay, a return to the playoffs is not out of the question.