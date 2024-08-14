Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL
By Jason Willis
20. Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears)
Easily the highest-ranking rookie on this list, and it clearly comes with some projection to place him in this spot. However, when watching Caleb Williams play it doesn’t take much of an imagination to see what he can become at the next level.
The player that he already is may just be good enough to justify this positioning. With an arm that is truly special and a creative football mind that is only rivaled by Patrick Mahomes, Williams shredded defenses at USC. All while running Lincoln Reilly’s air raid offense that more often than not didn't fit his skill set.
While he had plenty of issues trying to play hero ball and running away from clean pockets, it often felt like a response to his team's inability to get stops on the defensive end and instead placing every game entirely on his shoulders.
There is not a single offense in football that would not benefit from the riddle that is Caleb Williams but the Chicago Bears already appear uniquely suited for his talents with D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, and Rome Odunze in an offense that is ready to go from day one.
The odds on favorite to win Rookie of the Year, Williams is a future MVP Award winner and immediately changes the complexion of the Bears franchise. When this list comes out next year, the top ten is not far-fetched.