Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL
By Jason Willis
19. Kirk Cousins (Atlanta Falcons)
The man with the best agent in the history of sports did it again this off-season as Kirk Cousins signed a four-year, 180 million dollar contract with the Atlanta Falcons to become the starter of a team many believe is just a quarterback away from real contention.
While it is hard to believe that Cousins is the quarterback who will strap a rocket to the Falcons franchise and return them to the top of the NFC, he is substantially better than what the team has had in recent seasons and will simply be asked to get the ball to their high-level skill players.
Furthermore, at 35 years old, how will Cousins' body hold up in response to an Achilles tear that ended his 2023 season last October? Never a mobile player in the first place, and the Falcons will hope to protect him as much as possible to prevent any issues.
This is not to say that Cousins is a slouch either, a cerebral player who manages the pocket well, maintains a baseline level of aggression, and understands how to get the ball to his best players, his addition is a benefit to a Falcons team that is on the rise.