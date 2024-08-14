Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL
By Jason Willis
18. Jared Goff (Detroit Lions)
One of the feel-good stories in the NFL over the last few years, Jared Goff was written off by many in the NFL following a trade from the Los Angeles Rams to the Detroit Lions. To make matters worse, the Rams won the Super Bowl the first season without him, immediately justifying the trade.
However, Goff never seemed to quit and his teammates and the city of Detroit rallied around him culminating in a 2023 season that saw him lead the Lions to an NFC championship game appearance. While they would fall short, 4,575 passing yards and 30 touchdowns earned him a four-year extension to make him the team's franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future.
Going forward, Goff will continue to lead an offense loaded with young skill players such as Amon-Ra St.Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Sam LaPorta. Perhaps the biggest reason for excitement is the return of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson who decided against becoming a head coach in favor of trying to finish the job in Detroit.
Of course, Goff is still limited as a player. His arm talent is nothing truly special and he struggles immensely when faced with pressure. Johnson seems to have figured out how to “fix” Goff and turn him into a winning quarterback so as long as they are paired together, the Lions have a chance.