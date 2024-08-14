Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL
By Jason Willis
17. Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins)
Now one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, Tua Tagovailoa seemingly has to put it all together this season to justify the Dolphins' faith in him with a Super Bowl trophy. He took a talented offense to the playoffs last season but crumbled in the cold of Kansas City.
Unfortunately for Miami, Tagovailoa is simply never going to be the reason they win games. He is a facilitator who they hope can limit turnovers as much as possible while using his quick release and remarkable accuracy to put the ball in the correct spot. With receivers like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, that becomes much easier.
Furthermore, with offensive guru Mike McDaniel at the helm, Tagovailoa is always going to have gaudy numbers in the box score by simply throwing it to predetermined spots to some of the fastest players in the world. However, with this blind trust in the McDaniels system comes some truly baffling turnovers that will leave fans scratching their heads.
The contract extension this off-season was a disappointing one as the Dolphins will now have to tear down parts of their roster to accommodate Tagovailoa’s contract. With this being the final chance with this roster, the Dolphins have to make good on it.