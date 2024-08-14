Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL
By Jason Willis
16. Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts)
Although we only got to see it for four games, it is hard not to be excited about the potential Anthony Richardson displayed in his rookie season with the Indianapolis Colts. While the team went 2-2, he threw for 577 yards and three touchdowns with another 136 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
It’s already been documented that Richardson is perhaps the best athlete to play the position in NFL history as he is simply too big to be moving at the speed he does. Conjuring up images of Cam Newton on the ground, his arm is stronger than that of his counterpart and he is not concerned with putting the ball into any window.
Under head coach and play caller Shane Steichen, the same coach who helped develop Jalen Hurts, the Colts were running a creative offense that was tailor-made to fit Richardson’s unique skill set. With skill players all over in Michael Pittman, Jonathan Taylor, Adonai Mitchell, and Josh Downs, this offense is ready to explode.
This ranking certainly comes with some projection as we’ve only seen Richardson for a limited sample size but as someone who loves him as a prospect and was blown away with his rookie performance, he should move up this list quickly.