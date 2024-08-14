Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL
By Jason Willis
15. Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers)
While he may just have the easiest job of any quarterback in the NFL, it is still impressive what Brock Purdy has done since being the last pick of the NFL Draft in 2022. Once the team's third-string quarterback behind Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, he is now the team's undoubted starter and just led the team to a Super Bowl berth.
Asked to engineer the league’s most talented offense, he does so at a high level while also possessing a baseline level of creativity that held back his predecessors in the same offense.
He is undoubtedly prone to mistakes, whether defenses make him pay for them or not is a different story, and his arm talent is arguably the worst of all the league’s starters. Still, he is aggressive and confident and operates the NFL’s best offensive system at a high enough level to reach the Super Bowl.
Is he Kyle Shanahan's puppet? Most definitely, but at a certain point, it must be pointed out how much better he plays that role than others who were in his position, even if his team would be better with a more physically talented passer under center.