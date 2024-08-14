Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL
By Jason Willis
14. Aaron Rodgers (New York Jets)
There are very few quarterbacks in the history of the NFL who have played the position as well as Aaron Rodgers. A future first-ballot hall of famer, we are still waiting to see what Rodgers looks like outside of Green Bay after an Achilles tear ended his 2023 season after just a handful of plays.
When he does return as the starter of the New York Jets this season, he will be expected to be the savior of a team that has not experienced playoff success in decades. The team is built for a deep run with star players in both Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson while the defense is one of the league’s best under Robert Saleh.
Furthermore, he will once again be working with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett who is not only one of his best friends, but helped him to some of his best seasons when he was in Green Bay.
Regardless, 40 is old in NFL years and Rodgers just spent an entire season on the shelf so it is fair to question how he is going to return from such a traumatic injury, especially as he seemingly has one foot out the door already. However, if the past is any indication, as soon as everyone starts to doubt Rodgers, that’s when he starts playing his best.