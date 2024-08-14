Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL
By Jason Willis
31. JJ McCarthy (Minnesota Vikings)
After years of continuity with the reliable Kirk Cousins under center, the Minnesota Vikings season was lost in an instant when he suffered a season-ending injury. They would choose not to re-sign him in the off-season and instead drafted J.J. McCarthy from the defending national champions, the Michigan Wolverines.
While in Ann Arbor, McCarthy was not asked to do much within an offense that prides itself on running the ball and wearing teams down. In games such as the one against Penn State, McCarthy threw the ball less than ten times.
When he was asked to lead the offense, his issues were prevalent such as a poor ability to manage a pocket and struggles to manage basic passing concepts.
Still, there is good arm talent here and requisite athletic ability. Paired with a good play-caller in Kevin O’Connell, weapons galore, and a rock-solid offensive line, the ingredients are here to develop a young, inexperienced passer.
Behind him, the Vikings signed Sam Darnold in the off-season. While he theoretically could be given the starting job, both the Jets and Panthers have given him that opportunity with nothing to show for it.