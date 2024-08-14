Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL
By Jason Willis
13. Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals)
One of the most underrated players in the NFL, Kyler Murray, the former number one overall pick and Heisman winner out of Oklahoma only played half a season in 2023 as he returned from a torn ACL suffered at the end of the 2022 season.
Once back as the team's starter, Murray was not only adapting to a new offense but doing so in an offense that was sorely lacking in playmakers. Still, he did well to incorporate youngsters Michael Wilson and Trey McBride into the offense.
While his height will always present issues, his arm talent is never a question and his creativity outside of the pocket is some of the best in the league. A threat with his legs, he has over 2,400 rushing yards in his career as he often operates as his own checkdown.
In 2024, Murray will be throwing to one of the best wide receiver prospects of all time, Marvin Harrison Jr. as Arizona looks to revitalize the connection he previously had with Deandre Hopkins but with some more sustained success.
Although the Cardinals did trade for former Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder in the off-season, he is not a threat to Murray’s starting position, and with five years left on his contract, he projects to be in Arizona for the long haul.