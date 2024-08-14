Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL
By Jason Willis
12. Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks)
Once written off by the NFL after a failed stint as the starter with the New York Jets, Geno Smith coined the now legendary phrase “They wrote me off, I ain’t write back though” after his first start with the Seattle Seahawks.
Over the last two seasons under offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, Smith became one of the league's top quarterbacks. He is aggressive down the field, deadly accurate, and maneuvers the pocket well. With ample receiving talent in DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Seattle offense is one of the NFL’s most explosive.
At 34 years old, Smith is one of the most intriguing passers in the NFL. Traditionally, a player of his age would be expected to be on the downturn of their career but after only playing in sixteen games from 2015-2021, there is not much tread on his tires.
Another one of the most underrated players in the league, Smith has proved over the last two seasons that he is a high-end starter in the NFL and it has earned him back-to-back Pro Bowl nominations. At this point, there is no reason to expect any different.