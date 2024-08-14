Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL
By Jason Willis
11. Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles)
A surprise second-round selection of the Eagles four years ago, Hurts quickly supplanted Carson Wentz as the team's starter and became the leader of an explosive offense that is entirely built around his skillset.
The type of quarterback everyone dreams of being, Hurts is quick with his legs and a load to bring down in the open field while also throwing a beautiful deep ball. With a pair of elite receivers in A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith, the Eagles offense thrives off big plays down the field.
In the running game, Philadelphia has always done a fantastic job of creatively deploying his legs in the designed running game. They even made the “Tush Push” one of the league's most unstoppable plays.
While the offense certainly needs to rebound from what can only be described as a disastrous, team-wide collapse at the end of last season, Hurts himself does not have much else to prove. After nearly winning a Super Bowl two seasons ago, his team will likely be contenders once again in 2024.