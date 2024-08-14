Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL
By Jason Willis
10. Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers)
It seems as if the Green Bay Packers may never have a bad quarterback again as at long last we finally got to see Jordan Love as the starter of the Packers offense in 2023. Selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, he was stuck behind future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers for most of the first three seasons of his career. When he took the field, the skills were obvious.
Tremendously poised, it was abundantly clear that the years Love spent waiting were beneficial to his development. The rocket arm was still there of course and he is creative and aggressive enough outside of the pocket that defenses have their hands full at all times.
While he struggled in the team's final playoff game against San Francisco, he and the Packers' young offense were great down the stretch as all the youngsters got on the same page. He would finish the season with 4,159 passing yards and 36 total touchdowns compared to just eleven interceptions.
Green Bay continued to invest in their offense this off-season when they added running back Josh Jacobs to take some of the load off of Love and drafted Jordan Morgan out of Arizona to help keep him upright.
If all goes well for the Packers this season, Love should take even more steps toward cementing himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.