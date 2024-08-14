Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL
By Jason Willis
9. Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars)
The much-maligned quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence has one of the most difficult jobs in the league. Not only has he been given the unenviable task of saving a historically inept franchise, he had to spend his first year under the tutelage of Urban Meyer, perhaps the NFL’s worst head coach ever.
In 2022 he would bring the Jaguars to the playoffs and even get a win over the Chargers. With much expected of him last season, Jacksonville as a whole fell short of expectations and went 8-8 under Lawrence. Despite dealing with a litany of injuries throughout the season, he recorded a second straight season with over 4,000 yards passing, even with one of the league's worst receiving corps.
This off-season the Jaguars appeared more committed than ever to getting Lawrence some weapons. Evan Engram returns at tight end while the team signed Gabe Davis from Buffalo and drafted Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round of the draft.
While he certainly needs to cut back on the turnovers, he has 39 interceptions over the last three seasons and led the league in lost fumbles in both of the last two, Lawrence is still a comprehensively talented passer who can take over games when he is healthy.
Jacksonville recently rewarded him with a massive five-year extension to make him a Jaguar for the foreseeable future. If he stays healthy, a run at the top five of this list is not unlikely.