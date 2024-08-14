Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL
By Jason Willis
7. Matt Stafford (Los Angeles Rams)
It is interesting to consider what the consensus on Matt Stafford’s career would be had he not spent the majority of his career playing for one of the NFL’s most historic losers, the Detroit Lions. To further this discussion, all Stafford has done since going to the Los Angeles Rams is win. In fact, he won the Super Bowl in his first season with the club.
Last season, Stafford returned from some nagging injuries that cost him most of the 2022 season, and appeared to be his usual self. Able to make any throw on the field, he is also more than to attempt these throws. Furthermore, he and head coach Sean McVay appear to be tailor-made for each other when you watch Stafford execute the offense.
One hallmark of Stafford's game has always been his ability to get massive production from receivers and that trend has continued in Los Angeles with both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua enjoying historic seasons thanks to Stafford.
Heading into 2024, the Rams appear set to run it back on offense with largely the same group, however, this time they will look for some improved health across the board. If they get it, look for Los Angeles to once again be one of the best teams in the NFC.