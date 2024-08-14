Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL
By Jason Willis
6. Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys)
Maybe no player in the entire NFL is more criticized than the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott. Seemingly from day one it appeared regardless of how many yards he threw for or how many games he won there was always going to be a section of NFL fans who were never going to give him respect.
Still, he erased nearly all doubt in 2023 when finished second in the MVP after leading the NFL in both completions and passing touchdowns and led the Cowboys to a 12-5 record. While the team's playoff game did not go as planned, Prescott threw for another 403 yards and three touchdowns in that game as well.
In a strange coincidence, it seems the latest group to not show Prescott respect are the front-office members of his team as it seems increasingly likely that the Cowboys do not want to extend him long-term. With nearly the same team set for 2024, Prescott’s price isn’t going down any time soon as he looks to build off his tremendous 2023 season.
While playing for the Cowboys inherently comes with a large amount of criticism, it is far past time for NFL fans to respect Prescott who has been one of the league’s best quarterbacks for several seasons.