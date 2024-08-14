Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL
By Jason Willis
5. Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals)
First of all, the NFL is undoubtedly more fun when Joe Burrow is healthy. One of the most charismatic players in the league, he was instantly successful as the Cincinnati Bengals franchise quarterback when they selected him number one overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Unfortunately, Burrow has dealt with a litany of injuries since he entered the league. Whether it was a gruesome leg injury that ended his rookie season or a wrist injury that cost him all of last season, the hits have started to take their toll on the young quarterback.
However, when he’s on the field he is one of the most accurate and decisive passers in the NFL. While he may not have a howitzer for an arm like the players above him on this list, he delivers the ball with tremendous touch, timing, and accuracy to all levels of the field.
Of course, throwing the ball to stud receivers like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will make life easier on any quarterback, Burrow’s willingness to give them chances to make plays down the field is one of his best traits.
Going forward, the only thing Burrow has to be worried about is his health as, on the field, he is one of the league’s absolute best. As seen last season, he alone is the difference between the Bengals being Super Bowl contenders or a bottom-ten team.