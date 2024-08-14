Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL
By Jason Willis
4. Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers)
An instant star in the NFL, Justin Herbert burst onto the scene with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 and had one of the most impressive rookie seasons of all time. He followed that up by throwing for over 5,000 yards and 38 touchdowns the next scene and officially announced himself as an elite quarterback.
Last season, Herbert was one of the few good players on a team that was stricken with injuries like usual until he was forced to the sideline with a hand injury after thirteen games. While the statistical output was not what fans have come to expect, much of that can be attributed to the overall lack of receiving talent on the Chargers.
Unfortunately for Herbert and the tens of Chargers fans, the team didn’t do much to improve the skill positions as D.J. Chark and rookie Ladd McConkey project to be the team’s starting receivers in week one which will likely limit Herbert’s overall production this season.
Another perhaps limiting factor could be new head coach Jim Harbaugh and his new offensive coordinator Greg Roman. While Harbaugh is a proven winner at all levels, he has long been known for his ground-and-pound, throwback style of football.
Still, Herbert’s skill set cannot be denied. With one of the strongest arms in the league, lethal accuracy to all levels, and an almost robotic ability to process information, he will always be considered among the league’s very best.