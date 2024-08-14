Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL
By Jason Willis
30. Russell Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers)
Once considered an elite quarterback with the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson was sent off to Denver. Despite initially being thought of as the guy to save the team and bring them back to contention, he instead responded with two dreadful seasons and was even benched toward the end of last season.
The weaknesses that have hurt him before in his career such as his inability and unwillingness to throw to the middle of the field and outright refusal to play on time still exist. Now, at 35 years old his athleticism has faded and nearly depleted his play-making ability out of structure.
Now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he finds himself in a positional battle with the former first-round pick Justin Fields. While Fields might be the better player at this point, look for the Steelers to start the veteran Fields in hopes that they can ride the defense to the playoffs while Wilson attempts to keep the boat steady.