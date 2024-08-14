Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL
By Jason Willis
3. Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens)
As usual, it’s a bad time to be a Lamar Jackson hater. One of the most exciting players in the NFL, Jackson earned himself his second career MVP award as he posted a career-high 3,678 passing yards to go along with another 821 on the ground as the Baltimore Ravens went 13-3 with him under center.
Simply, there is no arguing Jackson’s status as an elite quarterback any longer. His unbelievable speed and quickness have turned Baltimore’s offense into the league’s most unique outfit but the efficiency with which he executes the passing game under coordinator Todd Monken has been thrilling to watch for a player who consistently gets underrated in that aspect of his game.
Next season, the league will have an even more difficult time stopping the Ravens' offense as they added future Hall of Famer Derrick Henry to their backfield. Not only will this strengthen one of the best running games in the league, it will further open up the passing game for Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews.
Always a threat to finish a season with over 3,000 yards passing and 1,000 on the ground, Jackson should never be ruled out when discussing his chances to win a third MVP award. If he can lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl, he just might lock up a Hall of Fame bust.