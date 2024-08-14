Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL
By Jason Willis
2. Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills)
In a world without Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen would be without a doubt the best quarterback in the league and perhaps a multi-time Super Bowl champion. While he has yet to conquer that mountain, Allen has become an elite player in his own right.
One of the best dual threats at the position, Allen recorded a combined 44 touchdowns through the air and on the ground, to go along with 4,306 passing yards in 2023 as he brought the once dormant Bills franchise back to the playoffs.
In 2024, things will become a bit more difficult for Allen as his star receiver Stefon Diggs was traded to Houston and replaced with a rookie in Keon Coleman. Regardless, Allen’s elite skill set of top-tier athleticism and perhaps the league’s strongest arm is likely to be enough to keep the Bills offense above water.
While he likely never takes over the top spot on this list simply due to who is ahead of him, Allen is a generational talent at the position, in the middle of his prime.