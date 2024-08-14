Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL
By Jason Willis
1. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)
The undisputed best football player in the world, Patrick Mahomes adds to his legacy every time he takes the field, as evidenced by winning his third Super Bowl by engineering a game-winning drive in overtime. This would earn him his third Super Bowl MVP as well in just six seasons as a starter.
Not only is he adding to an already formidable legacy, he seemingly is only getting better even as his role in the Chiefs offense changes. No longer is he the deep ball launcher he was as a rookie but now a much more methodical passer who is more than willing to wear defenses down.
Of course, he still has the RPG in his bag and isn’t afraid to use it. It seems the Chiefs are intent on bringing that quick strike element back to their offense by signing Marquise Brown and drafting Xavier Worthy to stretch the field. Overall, Mahomes has no flaws on the field.
A future first-ballot Hall of Famer, Mahomes is the obvious choice to top this list as it is no longer a debate. Perhaps the only debate currently surrounding Mahomes is where he ranks amongst the all-time greats. While it may be a bit too early to call him the greatest of all time, he is well on his way at this pace. As usual, it is Patrick Mahomes’s world and we’re all just living in it.