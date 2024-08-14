Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL
By Jason Willis
29. Jacoby Brissett (New England Patriots)
Back for a second stint with the New England Patriots, Jacoby Brissett is no longer the rookie who started for the Patriots dynasty in 2016. Instead, he is a veteran who has spent time with five different teams and has a litany of experience as a starter in the NFL.
Across 79 games in his career, Brissett has displayed all the qualities that are appreciated in a backup quarterback. He doesn’t turn the ball over, keeps the offense on schedule and possesses just enough athletic ability to scare teams outside of the pocket.
Still, his ceiling has always been capped due to his poor arm talent and lack of creativity, and at 31 years old, he is what he is at this point.
Of course, Brissett is only going to be the starter until the Patriots and new head coach Jerod Mayo decide that Drake Maye, the third overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft is ready to take over as the face of the franchise. While he attempts to make the most of his time as a starter, he will be doing so in one of the worst offensive environments in the league. Still, his veteran presence will be beneficial to New England's young receivers.