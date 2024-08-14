Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL
By Jason Willis
28. Daniel Jones (New York Giants)
The much-maligned New York Giants starter appeared in just six games last year for the “G-Men” due to a torn ACL that cost him most of the last season. In those six games, Jones was on pace for the worst season of his career with nine interceptions to just two touchdown passes while the Giants went 1-5.
Unfortunately, last season's early struggles were simply a continuation of the turnover issues that have plagued Jones throughout his career. With 64 turnovers in 60 games, Jones simply has not played winning football often enough.
Still, the Giants elected to give him a hefty payday last off-season and, despite rumors that they would move on, only added long-time backup Drew Lock prior to this season. While it would not be a shock to see Lock get some starts this season, Jones is likely to open the season as the starter.
With new weapons on the roster such as Malik Nabers and an improved offensive line, this will be Jones's last chance to impress the Giants front office and convince them to stick with him long-term.