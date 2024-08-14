Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL
By Jason Willis
27. Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders)
Perhaps the biggest breakout star of the 2023 college football season, Jayden Daniels was dominant for the LSU Tigers as he routinely broke games open with his deep ball and electrifying speed. Those skills prompted the Washington Commanders to select him with the second overall pick as they plan to make him the new face of the franchise.
Luckily for Daniels, there is a solid offensive nucleus built in Washington with Brian Robinson, Terry McLaurin, and Jahan Dotson. Behind him, Marcus Mariota should be tremendously helpful to his development.
While he does possess the game-breaking ability, the issues he displayed at LSU such as slow processing speed, poor pocket management, and a lack of throws to the middle of the field will all become more difficult at the next level against NFL speed.
Still, imagine if he can put it all together. While it is unlikely, Washington surely has dreams of Robert Griffin III in their heads and if he hits, he will climb up this list quickly as one of the most exciting players in the league.