Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL
By Jason Willis
26. Will Levis (Tennessee Titans)
Given the starting job in the middle of his rookie season after being a second-round pick out of Kentucky, Will Levis had mixed expectations as opinions on him as a draft prospect were widely varied. Overall, he took plenty of lumps but also had games where he looked the part of a franchise quarterback.
In the off-season, the Titans fully committed to giving Levis all the tools he needed to succeed when they made big moves by acquiring Calvin Ridley, Tony Pollard, and Tyler Boyd. Not only will this provide Levis with a chance to prove he belongs, but it will also give Tennessee the chance to evaluate him with real-skill players around him.
With his rocket arm, the Titans offense has the potential to be one of the big surprises of the 2024 NFL season if Levis can put it all together under new head coach Brian Callahan. After finding much success in Cincinnati with Joe Burrow, he now gets the chance to develop a quarterback of his own.
Furthermore, this is entirely Levis’s show on offense as the team only has Mason Rudolph and Malik Willis behind him. While the weaknesses that made Levis a second-round selection could rear their head, he could also take the next step which makes this one of the most volatile rankings on the list.