Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL
By Jason Willis
25. Deshaun Watson (Cleveland Browns)
Once considered by many to be a top-five passer in the NFL, Deshaun Watson missed over a season and a half of his career due to over twenty separate sexual assault allegations. When he came back to the field as a member of the Cleveland Browns, he was rusty from all the time off.
Now, two years later, he still looks the same way he did when he walked on the field in orange for the first time. Hesitant to take shots, inaccurate to all levels of the field, and outright terrible in the pocket. To make matters worse, 38-year-old Joe Flacco entered after Watson suffered a season-ending injury and the offense immediately looked better.
Still, there is a chance that the quarterback who was one of the league's best in Houston still exists and he now has the tools around him to prove it with Amari Cooper and David Njoku and one of the league's best defenses on the other side.
The Browns quietly seem to have their concerns about Watson’s return to form as they signed Jameis Winston to be their backup quarterback this off-season. While Cleveland is married to Watson until 2027, could they rip the band-aid off and play Winston if he doesn’t start justifying his contract?